Hey Popcorn lovers,

Get in here, let’s talk about the next level of popcorn enjoyment with lifestyle content creator Jackie Aina. Imagine you could have everything you loved with popcorn in one spot for summer movie nights and then some, right in the comfort of your home.

That’s exactly what Jackie created in today’s vlog, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lavishly Jackie (@lavishlyjackie)

Credit: @lavishlyjackie