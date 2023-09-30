Beverly Osu Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane on “Tea With Tay”

On this episode of “Tea With Tay”, Temisan sits with actress, model, and video vixen and Big Brother Africa housemate Beverly Osu.

Beverly talks about her childhood days, life as a student in a convent school, and being expelled for being extra with all creative endeavours.

Beverly spoke about her famous appearance in Ice Prince‘s “Oleku” video, Kizz Daniel‘s “Madu”, her Nollywood journey, and her resolve to always do her best and eventually land at the Oscars.

She also goes 10 years down memory lane to do a recap of her Big Brother Africa story, from auditioning to being in the house and the aftermath.

