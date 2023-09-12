Doyin talks Eviction, Venita & Highlights in the House on “BBNaija Gist” with Ebuka

The latest evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Doyin, joins Ebuka on this episode of “BBNaija Gist.”

Doyin talks about her eviction, having the premonition that she would be evicted, why she thinks she’s reality TV gold, her bombshell rants about Venita, why she picked that moment to let it all out, and how her issues with Venita started.

She also talked about going too far, the people she considered friends, and the highlights of her time in the house.

Watch: