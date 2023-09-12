Connect with us

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 10 of Rofia Tailor Loran (RTL) on BN TV

BN TV

Falz joins Ify Mogekwu in the Kitchen for 'World Jollof Day' | Watch

BN TV Scoop

KimOprah details Her #BBNAllStars Journey, Love Triangle, Alliances & Life Beyond the House on “BBNaija Gist”

BN TV

Watch the Latest Episode of "Public Eye" on BN TV

BN TV

Doyin talks Eviction, Venita & Highlights in the House on “BBNaija Gist” with Ebuka

BN TV Living

Wholesome and Quick Breakfasts for Busy School Mornings, Courtesy of Kiki Foodies!

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Bisola Aiyeola visits "Rofia Tailor Loran" in Episode 9 | Watch

BN TV

Caramel takes Taymesan through Her Journey as a Content Creator on "Tea With Tay"

BN TV Music

Odumodublvck Talks Music, Skepta Co-sign, & “Eziokwu” EP on “The Dadaboy Show”

BN TV Living

Patoranking & Hilda Baci Team Up to Make the Perfect Jollof Rice | Watch

BN TV

Watch Episode 10 of Rofia Tailor Loran (RTL) on BN TV

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Episode 10 of Shutter Speed Project’s comedy web series “Rofia Tailor Loran (RTL)” has premiered.

“RTL” is about a small-time tailor (Rofia) who comes to the city to find greener pastures. She connects with an old friend, a supposed city big girl (Lape), and together they navigate the murky waters of friendship and business.

The series stars Bimbo Ademoye as Rofia and Bolaji Ogunmola as Lape and was produced and directed by Biodun Stephen.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Star Features

Here’s How You Can Support the Earthquake Victims in Morocco

Elizabeth Agboola: Everything You Need to Know about Kano and Why You Should Visit

Abiola Kehinde: Discovering the Hidden Gems of Lagos

Dennis Isong: How Off-Plan Property Can Benefit Nigerian Investors in the Diaspora

Seniorman OA Shares His Content Creation Journey, Favourite Country & Childhood in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php