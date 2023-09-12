Watch Episode 10 of Rofia Tailor Loran (RTL) on BN TV

Episode 10 of Shutter Speed Project’s comedy web series “Rofia Tailor Loran (RTL)” has premiered.

“RTL” is about a small-time tailor (Rofia) who comes to the city to find greener pastures. She connects with an old friend, a supposed city big girl (Lape), and together they navigate the murky waters of friendship and business.

The series stars Bimbo Ademoye as Rofia and Bolaji Ogunmola as Lape and was produced and directed by Biodun Stephen.

Watch: