KimOprah one of the latest evictees of the Big Brother Naija All Stars show, joins Ebuka on this episode of “BBNaija Gist.”

Kim, who was one of the fake housemates sent into the house by Biggie to add twists and change things up, talks about her strategy in the house, her triangle with Cross and Pere, her relationship with Cee-C, what’s next for her, and more.

Watch: