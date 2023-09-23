Connect with us

Kizz Daniel Opens Up About Fatherhood and His Music Journey on "Afrobeats Podcast"

Whitemoney Talks About His BBNaija All Stars Journey on "The Dip"

Maurice Sam & Ayanime Edem Star In The Latest Episode of "Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion" | Watch

Watch Episode 12 (S3) of “Visa on Arrival” on BN TV

Toke Makinwa & Steve Chuks Get Real About Content Creation on “Toke Moments” | Watch

Sisi Yemmie Shares Family Fun, Back-to-School Prep & Memorable Summer Moments on "Sisi Weekly" | Watch

Omah Lay Opens Up About His Struggles & Lessons from Justin Bieber on “Afrobeats Podcast”

Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola Talk About Harry Potter & Burgers in Paris on “How Far?” | Listen

Start Your Day Right with Ify's Kitchen’s Nigerian Breakfast Combo of Akara & Tapioca | Watch

Hilda Baci Takes On 28 Questions From Fans on Her 28th Birthday | Watch

Adesope Live’s guest on this episode of his “Afrobeats Podcast” is Nigerian singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel.

The singer opened up about the arrangement he had with his dad about music when he thought “Woju” was going to be his only hit song, being a studio rat with too many songs, settling his differences with Emperor Geezy, and his love for Skiibii.

Kizz Daniel also talked about starting out as a rapper at the university, how having his kids made me more human, and his advice to rising artists.

Watch:

