Kizz Daniel Opens Up About Fatherhood and His Music Journey on “Afrobeats Podcast”

Adesope Live’s guest on this episode of his “Afrobeats Podcast” is Nigerian singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel.

The singer opened up about the arrangement he had with his dad about music when he thought “Woju” was going to be his only hit song, being a studio rat with too many songs, settling his differences with Emperor Geezy, and his love for Skiibii.

Kizz Daniel also talked about starting out as a rapper at the university, how having his kids made me more human, and his advice to rising artists.

Watch: