Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola Dive into World of Fashion in New Episode of the ‘How Far?’ Podcast

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Singer Mr Eazi and actress Temi Otedola have dropped episode three of season three of their popular podcast, “How Far?“.

In Episode 3, “Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola dive deep into the world of style. They explore the emerging quiet luxury trend and discuss the complex world of logomania. Sharing personal insights, they reflect on their own style evolution over the years. From fashion choices to favourite hairstyles and toxic traits, this episode is (as always) an unnecessarily deep exploration of their individual journeys through the realm of style.”

Watch:

