Gracie of Velvety Foodies has shared a new and exciting Nigerian snack recipe. In this episode, Gracie gives a very detailed and easy-to-follow recipe for making doughnuts in bulk.

What you need:

2.5kg of flour

300g sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

4 tsp. yeast

2 tsp. salt

60g butter

61/4 cup of water

Watch: