Kikifoodies Shares Her Delicious Fried Rice Recipe | Watch

Culinary content creator and chef Kikifoodies has shared a new meal recipe. In this video, she shared how to make mouthwatering Nigerian fried rice.

What you need:

Fried rice (serves 5–6 people)

Whole chicken (cut up): 2148g

* Handful of onions

* 3 garlic gloves

* 2 teaspoons thyme

* 1 tablespoon curry powder

* 2 teaspoons salt

* 4 crushed chicken bouillon cubes (2 cubes)

*1 cup water

* 4 cups of rice

* 1 cup water

* ½ teaspoon salt

* ½ teaspoon curry powder

* ½ bell pepper

* Oil for frying the chicken or oil spray for air frying

Veggies:

* 1 large carrot

*½ green bell pepper

* 6 green beans

* 3 bunches of green onions

* ¼ cup peas

*¼ cup sweet corn

Veggies seasoned with:

* ½ teaspoon chicken seaoning

* ¼ teaspoons salt

* 1 teaspoon white pepper

For the shrimp

* ½ lbs shrimps—seasoned with:

*Pinch of salt

* ¼ teaspoon chicken seasoning

* ½ teaspoons onion powder

* 1 tablespoon of oil for frying

For the liver:

* ½ lb. beef liver

* ½ teaspoon salt

* 2 chicken seasoning cubes

* 1 cup of water

Coleslaw:

* 3 cups cabbage

* 1/4 cup carrot, 1/2 to 1 medium

* 1/3 cup mayonnaise

* 1 tbsp. lemon or vinegar

* 1 ½ -2 teaspoons sugar

Watch: