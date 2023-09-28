Connect with us

Kikifoodies Shares Her Delicious Fried Rice Recipe | Watch

"I was attracted to Adekunle by His Big Brain" - Venita | Watch

Satisfy Your Sweet Cravings with Gracie's Easy-to-Follow Nigerian Doughnut Recipe

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola Dive into World of Fashion in New Episode of the 'How Far?' Podcast

Pheelz Shares the Stories of "First of All', "Finesse", His Rise and What's to Come | Watch

Here's How Nonye Udeogu Nailed The Corporate Baddie Dress Code At #BNSDigitalSummit | WATCH

Treat Yourself to Sisi Yemmie's Delicious Chicken Curry Sauce Recipe

All The Looks Worth Seeing From The Private Screening Party Of The Real Housewives Of Lagos 2

Hey Fit Fam! Try This Pawpaw Smoothie Recipe by Dobby’s Signature

Venita chats with Ebuka about Her Relationship with Adekunle and Her Experience in Biggie’s House | Watch

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Culinary content creator and chef Kikifoodies has shared a new meal recipe. In this video, she shared how to make mouthwatering Nigerian fried rice.

What you need:

Fried rice (serves 5–6 people)

Whole chicken (cut up): 2148g
* Handful of onions
* 3 garlic gloves
* 2 teaspoons thyme
* 1 tablespoon curry powder
* 2 teaspoons salt
* 4 crushed chicken bouillon cubes (2 cubes)
*1 cup water

* 4 cups of rice
* 1 cup water
* ½ teaspoon salt
* ½ teaspoon curry powder
* ½ bell pepper

* Oil for frying the chicken or oil spray for air frying

Veggies:
* 1 large carrot
*½ green bell pepper
* 6 green beans
* 3 bunches of green onions
* ¼ cup peas
*¼ cup sweet corn
Veggies seasoned with:
* ½ teaspoon chicken seaoning
* ¼ teaspoons salt
* 1 teaspoon white pepper

For the shrimp
* ½ lbs shrimps—seasoned with:
*Pinch of salt
* ¼ teaspoon chicken seasoning
* ½ teaspoons onion powder
* 1 tablespoon of oil for frying

For the liver:
* ½ lb. beef liver
* ½ teaspoon salt
* 2 chicken seasoning cubes
* 1 cup of water

Coleslaw:
* 3 cups cabbage
* 1/4 cup carrot, 1/2 to 1 medium
* 1/3 cup mayonnaise
* 1 tbsp. lemon or vinegar
* 1 ½ -2 teaspoons sugar

Watch:

