Kikifoodies Shares Her Delicious Fried Rice Recipe | Watch
Culinary content creator and chef Kikifoodies has shared a new meal recipe. In this video, she shared how to make mouthwatering Nigerian fried rice.
What you need:
Fried rice (serves 5–6 people)
Whole chicken (cut up): 2148g
* Handful of onions
* 3 garlic gloves
* 2 teaspoons thyme
* 1 tablespoon curry powder
* 2 teaspoons salt
* 4 crushed chicken bouillon cubes (2 cubes)
*1 cup water
* 4 cups of rice
* 1 cup water
* ½ teaspoon salt
* ½ teaspoon curry powder
* ½ bell pepper
* Oil for frying the chicken or oil spray for air frying
Veggies:
* 1 large carrot
*½ green bell pepper
* 6 green beans
* 3 bunches of green onions
* ¼ cup peas
*¼ cup sweet corn
Veggies seasoned with:
* ½ teaspoon chicken seaoning
* ¼ teaspoons salt
* 1 teaspoon white pepper
For the shrimp
* ½ lbs shrimps—seasoned with:
*Pinch of salt
* ¼ teaspoon chicken seasoning
* ½ teaspoons onion powder
* 1 tablespoon of oil for frying
For the liver:
* ½ lb. beef liver
* ½ teaspoon salt
* 2 chicken seasoning cubes
* 1 cup of water
Coleslaw:
* 3 cups cabbage
* 1/4 cup carrot, 1/2 to 1 medium
* 1/3 cup mayonnaise
* 1 tbsp. lemon or vinegar
* 1 ½ -2 teaspoons sugar
