Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) is Olateju Oyelakin, aka Teju Babyface,’s guest on this episode of “The Teju Babyface Deep Dive Podcast.”

RMD talks about love and fidelity in marriage, how he’s been able to rise above controversies, the importance of having an inner circle of friends, how family defines his life, and more.

Watch:

Listen to the podcast here.