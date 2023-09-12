Sisi Yemmie’s Tasty & Healthy Recipes for Beating Period Cramps

In her latest vlog, Sisi Yemmie shares her daily meal plan designed to combat those pesky period cramps, promote hormonal balance, and healthily indulge those irresistible cravings.

She shares delicious and nutritious dishes that not only alleviate menstrual discomfort but also contribute to overall well-being. From hormone-balancing ingredients to satisfying treats, she covers them all. So, if you’re looking for ways to make your period more bearable and embrace a balanced diet, this video is a must-watch!

Watch: