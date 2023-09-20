From Coursemates to Soulmates! Enjoy Sade & Ayo’s Vintage-themed Pre-wedding Shoot

One thing that makes love beautiful is how it evolves. First, you meet someone as a stranger and before you know it, you’ve fallen head over heels in love.

Sade and Ayo attended the same university and even though they met on two different occasions, cupid decided to do its magic the very third time they met. They exchanged contacts and just like that, a perfect fairytale began. Today, they are giving us some premium vintage vibes with their pre-wedding shoot and we love it! We can’t get over their perfect blend of love and style and we bet you will love every frame as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By he bride, Sade:

We met at the university. He was the general secretary of NASELS, the English departmental association of Obafemi Awolowo University. I had a problem with my course registration so the president of the association had Ayomide help me. That was the first meeting but obviously, there was no spark because I was crying and was obviously sad. After fixing the issue, we didn’t exchange numbers and parted ways. Our second meeting was just casual. A ‘hi hi’ situation and that went by.

The third time we met was at a restaurant with my friend, Mariam. I was like ‘Isn’t it the guy that helped me with my course registration? See this fine man o.’ So I walked up to him, said hi, and shot my shot by asking for his number. He was a bit reluctant but he gave me and I made sure I sent him a message on the spot. We became friends and three months later, he asked me out. We dated 8 years, 5 months and a few days. Today, we’re married and super excited for the beautiful journey ahead.

