Sisi Yemmie Attended the "Mikolo" Premiere with Her Family | Watch the Vlog

New Video: Blaqbonez - Like Ice Spice

Lactose Intolerant? Try This Easy Almond Milk Recipe!

Funke Akindele Takes Us Behind the Scenes of "A Tribe Called Judah”

This Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe by Dobby’s Signature is an Absolute Treat!

Let Gracie of Velvety Foodies Show You How to Make Guinea Corn Swallow

Blessing Nze stars in the Latest Episode of "Omo Momizs" | Watch

Watch the New Episode of "Visa On Arrival" | Watch

Naomi Campbell Dons A Hand-crafted Brass Frock By Nigerian Bubu Ogisi For Victoria's Secret

Dorathy Bachor Joins Toke Makinwa in New Episode of “Toke Moments” | Watch

Sisi Yemmie Attended the “Mikolo” Premiere with Her Family | Watch the Vlog

Published

22 mins ago

 on

Here’s another episode of “Sisi Weekly” for you to catch up on everything that Sisi Yemmie and her family got up to in the past week.

In this episode, Sisi Yemmie unboxes gift items from the “Mikolo” team. Mikolo is a family adventure film directed and written by Niyi Akinmolayan.

She shares how she and her family went to the premiere of the Mikolo movie, the experience at the kid-themed fun park of the premiere, and her peculiar experiences as a mom of three in Lagos.

Watch:

