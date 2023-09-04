Sisi Yemmie Attended the “Mikolo” Premiere with Her Family | Watch the Vlog

Here’s another episode of “Sisi Weekly” for you to catch up on everything that Sisi Yemmie and her family got up to in the past week.

In this episode, Sisi Yemmie unboxes gift items from the “Mikolo” team. Mikolo is a family adventure film directed and written by Niyi Akinmolayan.

She shares how she and her family went to the premiere of the Mikolo movie, the experience at the kid-themed fun park of the premiere, and her peculiar experiences as a mom of three in Lagos.

Watch: