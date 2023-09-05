Connect with us

BN TV

Tolani Baj is Answering All Your Questions About Life After #BBNAllStars | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Tolani Baj has dropped a new episode of her vlog.

Tolani addresses the reasons why she hasn’t been granted any interviews since she was evicted from the house and why she’s decided to talk about her time on the show on her vlog. She also shares her experience in the house, the difference between her time in the Lockdown edition and the All Stars house, her relationship with the housemates this season, what she’s been up to, and lots more.

Watch:

