Everything You Need to Know About Real Warri Pikin’s Weight Loss Surgery

Nigerian comedian and digital creator Anita Asuoha, better known as Real Warri Pikin, has shared the second part of her weight loss journey.

In the first episode, she detailed her emotional weight loss journey and everything that led to the decision to undergo weight loss surgery.

In this second episode, Real Warri Pikin shares her surprise at the outpouring of love she’s received from friends and fans, where she did her weight loss surgery, the type of weight loss surgery she did, and when she did it.

Watch: