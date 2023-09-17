Veentage Band: A Decade of Musical Excellence, Now Available on All Major Streaming Platforms

Connect with us

Veentage Band, an esteemed Nigerian live band, is set to release their 10th Anniversary Amapiano Mixtape, a celebration of the decade’s electrifying rhythms and musical evolution.

Veentage Band, under the leadership of the visionary Desmond Emokiniovo (Babades), has spent the past ten years shattering musical boundaries and elevating the art of cover renditions with their distinctive sound and imaginative arrangements. This commemorative mixtape is a celebration of Veentage Band’s remarkable journey, featuring a captivating fusion of their signature covers and original melodies.

Additionally, the Veentage band’s first ‘Live’ musical concert is on the way, forming a special highlight of the activities commemorating her remarkable 10-year anniversary. 

Veentage Band’s 10th-anniversary mixtape is now available on all major streaming platforms. Join the celebration!

Watch the mixtape video here:

