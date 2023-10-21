Have Fun This Weekend With all Our Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Connect with us

Did someone say the weekend? 💃🏻

It’s that time of the week again and we are super excited! As you prepare to unwind this weekend, how about you add love and beauty to the mix? If you’re down for this then you’ve got to grab a seat. All thanks to the #BellaNaijaWeddings zone, we’ve got sweet love stories, stunning bridal inspos and exciting videos for you today. Trust us when we say this is all you need to spice up your weekend. Without further ado, click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

From France, With Love – Enjoy Chanel and William’s Dreamy Destination Wedding

Adenike & Mubarak Met Through a Mutual Friend and It was Love at First Sight

Rebecca & Jonathan Met in Church & Are Now Set For The Altar!

10 Years, 2 Kids Later and Cancer Free! Desreen & James’ Vow Renewal was Truly a Fairytale

Idowu and Nurudeen’s Yoruba Trad Will Give You More Reasons to Love Culture!

A Mutual Friend and a Thrilling First Date! Now, It’s a Forever Story For Uche & Anthony

Anniversary Dinner Turned Surprise Proposal! See The Sparks of Love in Blessing & Kennedy’s #BNBling

Your Igbo Trad Slay Just Got Easier With This Stunning Beauty Look!

This Enchanting Beauty Look Will Inspire Your Perfect Fairytale Wedding

Lights, Camera, Action! Style Takes The Spotlight in This Alyne FW24 Bridal Collection by Rita Vinieris

Minimalist Brides-to-be, Here’s an Alluring Edo Beauty Look You Would Love!

Nail That Chic Slay on Your Civil Wedding With This Bridal Inspo!

This Grand Wedding Reception Decor Will Blow Your Mind! Enjoy The Video

The Beauty and The Bond! You Will Love This Bride and Mother-in-law Moment

You’ve Got To add This Fun Transition Video To Your Wedding Morning Routine!

These Groom’s Sisters Perfectly Understood The Slay Assignment!

 

This Lovely Couple Served Some Premium Vintage Vibes With Their Pre-wedding Video

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

