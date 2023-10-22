Opeyemi Lost His Car But Found His Soulmate, Abisoye on the Same Day!

Love has a way of bringing happiness into people’s lives. Just when Opeyemi thought he was having a cloudy day, love showed up with the brightest ray of sunshine. 😍

He probably did not expect to find his soulmate, Abisoye on the same day his car got stolen five years ago… but he did! He set his eyes on her and it was an instant attraction. Now, they are on a journey for a lifetime and we are super pumped for them! Their stunning pre-wedding shoot is indeed adding sunshine to our day and we love it!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Ope:

November 11, 2018, marked the moment that changed my life forever. The day began with an unexpected setback – my car was stolen, a frustrating surprise from the bustling streets of Lagos. Little did I know, that amidst this chaos, destiny had a plan in motion. We were having a 40-day remembrance for my late father, and my family had gathered in Lagos.

Amoke, who had just endured a gruelling 14-hour flight from the US, arrived at the venue to pick up her mother. I watched, as a police officer escorted her which I thought was a bit strange and hoped all was well. Her radiant beauty caught my attention immediately, but I couldn’t help wondering about the situation. Later in the evening, I saw the same stunning lady taking photographs of my mother and her friends. The allure was undeniable, and curiosity got the best of me. I asked my mum if she knew who the stunning young lady was.

By the Bride, Bisoye:

It all began when Ope’s mom reached out to a friend who happened to be a close friend of my mother. A simple inquiry led to a meeting that was meant to be just a fleeting glimpse – an innocent peek at the man. I reluctantly agreed to this encounter, as I was not interested in meeting anyone at that point in my life.

We went out to have a look at the person and immediately turned back towards the hall but on second thought, she said it wouldn’t hurt to say hello. I responded, “If you insist” but of course I was happy with her suggestion as I was impressed by the good-looking young man I saw. We spent the entire evening talking and laughing like old friends and when it was time to leave, we exchanged contacts and have spoken every single day since then.

Credits

Photography: @jopstudios

Event Design, Production and Coordination: @euphoriaagencyco

Bridal Outfits: @taidigeum

Makeup: @tobie_peters

Hair: @makeitjasmine

Mc: @1stboncomedian

DJ: @Dj_olar