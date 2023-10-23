Chanel and Williams Met 6 years ago – Enjoy Their Destination Wedding in France!

When two people are meant to be, nothing can stop love from bringing them together. Despite different missed opportunities to meet while in school, Cupid finally set a plan in motion for Chanel and William to cross paths 6 years ago.

Ever since their meet-cute, the British-Nigerian princess and her Islander prince charming have become inseparable. They had their beautiful destination wedding in France where they celebrated their sweet love and vibrant cultures with their family and loved ones. Their wedding was absolutely magical and we are so obsessed with the warm ambience. Chanel and William are a match made in heaven and you can tell by how beautifully they complement each other. Their lovely wedding photos are bound to make you smile!

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the couple, Chanel and William:

Destined to cross paths from a young age, We first met in 2017 on the island of Guernsey after multiple missed opportunities during our schooling years. We moved to London in 2019 for work and got engaged in April 2021 (days after lockdown restrictions were lifted). Chanel, being a London born British Nigerian, and Will, an islander from Guernsey, decided to get married somewhere new for both of our families. France seemed like a natural fit being close to both London and Guernsey.

When we first saw Château Robernier, it was love at first sight. We hosted a three day event in August 2023. A traditional Nigerian (Yoruba) for the first day, followed by an English wedding and then a pool party and farewell BBQ on the final day. We wanted to spend as much time with our close friends and family, whilst honouring both our cultures and values. Provence provided the perfect backdrop for this multicultural and multi-day event.

