You Should Try Kiki Foodies’ Foolproof Recipe for Ogbono and Okro
In her latest cooking video, food recipe vlogger Kikifoodies shares how to make the delicious Nigerian soup combination of ogbono and okro.
What you need:
Meat
600g goat
400g beef
300g kpomo
Handful of onions
2 knobs of beef cubes
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup of ogbono powder
1/cup oil
Okra (about 10)
1 tablespoon of iru
1 tablespoon of pepper
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon beef seasoning
¼ cup bonga fish
Dried smoked fish, if available
¼ cup crayfish
Watch: