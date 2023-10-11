You Should Try Kiki Foodies’ Foolproof Recipe for Ogbono and Okro

In her latest cooking video, food recipe vlogger Kikifoodies shares how to make the delicious Nigerian soup combination of ogbono and okro.

What you need:

Meat

600g goat

400g beef

300g kpomo

Handful of onions

2 knobs of beef cubes

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup of ogbono powder

1/cup oil

Okra (about 10)

1 tablespoon of iru

1 tablespoon of pepper

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon beef seasoning

¼ cup bonga fish

Dried smoked fish, if available

¼ cup crayfish

Watch: