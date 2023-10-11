Connect with us

BN TV

You Should Try Kiki Foodies’ Foolproof Recipe for Ogbono and Okro

BN TV Relationships Scoop

Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola Get Candid About Their Wedding Plans in New Episode of the "How Far?" Podcast

BN TV

Tolani Baj Shares Her All Stars Party Experience in New Vlog | Watch

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Living Style

Embracing My Unique Identity In The Digital Era: Recap Tomike Adeoye's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

BN TV Culture Events Living Style

Sustainability Beyond Style: A Zara Odu × Veronica Ebie Conversation At #BNSDigitalSummit23 | WATCH

BN TV

Victor Osimhen Opens up About His Humble Beginnings, Lagos, & Football on "Flow, With Korty" | Watch

BN TV

Pere Chats About His Perceived Competitiveness, Relationship with Mercy & Time in the #BBNaija House on "The Dip"

BN TV

“I Actually Want to Let the World Know That I Have a Different Side” - Cross on ‘The Dip’

Beauty BN TV Career Events Inspired Living Style

How I Made My 1st Million As A Fashion Influencer: Recap Nonye Udeogu's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Beauty BN TV Events Living Movies & TV Promotions Style

Our Recap Of 'The Creator Roundtable' Discussion At BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

BN TV

You Should Try Kiki Foodies’ Foolproof Recipe for Ogbono and Okro

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In her latest cooking video, food recipe vlogger Kikifoodies shares how to make the delicious Nigerian soup combination of ogbono and okro.

What you need:

Meat

600g goat

400g beef

300g kpomo

Handful of onions

2 knobs of beef cubes

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup of ogbono powder

1/cup oil

Okra (about 10)

1 tablespoon of iru

1 tablespoon of pepper

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon beef seasoning

¼ cup bonga fish

Dried smoked fish, if available

¼ cup crayfish

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Star Features

Chisom Mefor: How Can Anambra Be Transformed into a Smart City?

Let’s Talk Nigerian Dishes & Being a Food Critic in this Episode of Doing Life With… Opeyemi Famakin

Olufunke Olumide: How a Multifamily Office Can Help Creatives Secure their Financial Future

Big Brother Naija: Being the Underdog Could Be a Solid Strategy

Comet Nwosu: Is it Truly Better Late Than Never?
css.php