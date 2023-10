Ace Side Music act Adetoye has delivered his latest piece of work titled “Oil.”

According to the singer, “the song motivates the listeners and audience to focus on God and to work hard, which will eventually pay off someday. There is no shortcut to success except through God’s grace and hard work.”

“Oil” was produced by Ghs Beatz, and the accompanying lyric video was directed by Nobleman.

Stream here.

Watch: