Gunna Joins Forces with Victor Thompson & Ehis ‘D’ Greatest on “This Year (Blessings)” Remix | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Gunna joins gospel singer Victor Thompson on an unexpected Afrobeats-rooted track. The collaboration, sparked by their powerful performance in Los Angeles, resulted in the remix of “This Year (Blessings)” featuring Ehis ‘D’ Greatest. The track, centred on praising God and gratitude, showcases Gunna seamlessly blending his verses.

Co-produced by Samuel Odey, Kevwe Okpidama, and Olaleke Korede Dominion.

Check out the remix of “This Year (Blessings)” below:

Avatar photo

