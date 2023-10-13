Smart Emmanuel: Learning to Reinforce Your Resilience During Trying Times

Often, in our journey towards our goals and success, we face moments that challenge our beliefs. Sometimes these moments are fleeting, other times, they evolve into extended periods of battling against intense self-doubt. What sets successful individuals apart is the understanding that although success may be challenging, it’s never unattainable. Many falter during tough times, not by outright surrender, but by having wavering beliefs in their goals. So they put in half-hearted efforts until resources are exhausted, and there’s the justification that their dreams were unattainable. Occasionally, a stroke of luck would bring some success and reignite their passion. However, relying on luck is unwise. Here are tips to help reinforce your resilience during trying times:

History is proof of the reward of hard endeavours

Who would’ve thought that tons of metal could soar 33,000 feet in the sky? Yet, aeroplanes make it possible. Or that buildings could rise so high they’d touch clouds? Skyscrapers are proof of this. The moon-landing by men like you and I further underscores that with determination, the seemingly impossible becomes achievable. Indeed, nothing is impossible; challenges are merely hurdles, not stop signs.

You are a creator

Remember that every functioning mind has the potential for greatness. The gap between your current state and your desired one can be bridged with the right knowledge and action. Renowned inventors weren’t born great; they cultivated their greatness. Albert Einstein’s journey exemplifies this. His teachers often had the wrong impression of him. He struggled with rote learning and was often criticised for his poor memory. He was also a daydreamer and a slow learner who didn’t do well in school. His teacher at the Luitpold Gymnasium in Munich once told him, “You will never amount to anything” and “Your mere presence spoils the respect of the class for me.”

Despite the negative comments from his teachers, Einstein went on to become one of the greatest scientists of all time. He developed the theory of relativity, which revolutionised our understanding of space and time. He also won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1921 for his work on the photoelectric effect.

When it gets hard, believe harder

True belief in our dreams is tested in adversity. It’s tempting to quit, or worse, to continue half-heartedly, setting oneself up for a self-fulfilling prophecy of failure. Moments of setback should be viewed as pauses, not endpoints. I remember how I deployed all sorts of strategies for my new project to ensure we got clients, but all seemed abortive. My goal in that season was to ensure we had repeat customers, but all I achieved was getting customers who went off to the next company that offered cheaper services. They only gave me one business opportunity and wouldn’t come back. The best I achieved in that project was keeping about three repeat customers. Customer loyalty was so hard to come by, but as I kept at it for over three years, I learned how to get the same customers to not only become repeat customers but also stick with me while I charged a premium. It took a lot of learning and unlearning. While I’ve always been honest to the best of my ability, I learned that all the customers wanted was a business that truly cared about them. Although I believed hard when things weren’t this way, I never imagined it could be this beautiful. When things get hard, believe harder; today’s circumstances will not determine the future.

***

Featured Image by Mizuno K for Pexels.