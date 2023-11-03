Connect with us

Events Promotions

Baked At Home Cookbook Launch: A Celebration of Everything Sweet and Good

Events News Promotions

GBFoods Unveils Hilda Baci as Ambassador for Gino and Bama Brands

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

World Champagne Day: Moët and Chandon raises a Glass to celebrate in Style across Africa!

Events Promotions

Colours, Ambience, and Beauty of Tecno's Booth at Lagos Fashion Week

Events News Promotions

ART X Lagos is Back Again for its Eighth Edition!

Events News Promotions

An Unforgettable Night: Lord’s London Dry Gin Powered 3rd Edition of Trace Live with Fireboy Musical Concert 

BN TV Events Movies & TV Style

ICYMI: Mercy Eke Staged The Highlight At LFJ's Lagos Fashion Week Show | WATCH

Events News Promotions

The Macallan’s Grand Launch: Introduces the Double Cask 30 Years Old in Abuja

Events Promotions

Smirnoff Celebrates Drink Culture at Lagos Cocktail Week 2023

Events

Baked At Home Cookbook Launch: A Celebration of Everything Sweet and Good

Avatar photo

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

A heartwarming celebration of food, family, and the joy of baking, inspired by the new cookbook ‘Baked At Home’ by Nike Majekodunmi, took place on October 29th at SOTO Gallery. Baking enthusiasts, food lovers, and friends gathered to enjoy delicious baked goods, meet the author, and celebrate the joy of baking.

Guests were treated to a delightful experience that included book signings by the author herself, Nike Majekodunmi, who shared her passion for baking with attendees. The launch also featured a tasting session where guests savoured delectable treats created from recipes in the book, to the delight of all.

More than just a cookbook, Baked At Home is an invitation to explore the magic of baking in your kitchen. Baked At Home is a top cookbook for anyone looking to master the art of baking and create unforgettable memories with loved ones. With a wide range of recipes, from mouthwatering cakes to savoury bread, this book has something for everyone.

Nike Majekodunmi, the author, commented on the event, saying,

Baking has always been a way to connect with family and create cherished memories. The book is a tribute to the joy of baking and sharing delicious moments together.

Ideal for both experienced bakers and beginners, this cookbook makes a fantastic gift for families, friends, and anyone with a fondness for sweets. The cookbook offers a range of recipes that appeal to a variety of baking interests.

Baked At Home is available for purchase now. Order a copy through this link and start baking with love!

Nike Majekodunmi is a renowned baker, entrepreneur, and author with a passion for sharing the joy of baking. She is the founder of Nuts About Cakes, a thriving retail chain bakery in Nigeria that specializes in cakes, pastries, and bread.

BellaNaija is a media partner for Baked At Home Book Launch

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

From Lijadu Sisters, Zule Zoo to The Cavemen & Others — Let’s Take a Musical Journey Through Time With Music Duos

Daniel Adebayo: How Can We Use Digital Storytelling to Drive People’s Interest in Politics & Governance?

#BNCampusSeries: Chisom Muojindu Fell in Love With the City of Jos Despite its Intense Cold

Kolawole Ajayi: Is Eco-Driving the Way Forward for Nigerian Motorists?

Abiola Adediran: The Best Ways to Create a Financial Plan for Your Family 
css.php