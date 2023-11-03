Baked At Home Cookbook Launch: A Celebration of Everything Sweet and Good

A heartwarming celebration of food, family, and the joy of baking, inspired by the new cookbook ‘Baked At Home’ by Nike Majekodunmi, took place on October 29th at SOTO Gallery. Baking enthusiasts, food lovers, and friends gathered to enjoy delicious baked goods, meet the author, and celebrate the joy of baking.

Guests were treated to a delightful experience that included book signings by the author herself, Nike Majekodunmi, who shared her passion for baking with attendees. The launch also featured a tasting session where guests savoured delectable treats created from recipes in the book, to the delight of all.

More than just a cookbook, Baked At Home is an invitation to explore the magic of baking in your kitchen. Baked At Home is a top cookbook for anyone looking to master the art of baking and create unforgettable memories with loved ones. With a wide range of recipes, from mouthwatering cakes to savoury bread, this book has something for everyone.

Nike Majekodunmi, the author, commented on the event, saying, Baking has always been a way to connect with family and create cherished memories. The book is a tribute to the joy of baking and sharing delicious moments together.

Ideal for both experienced bakers and beginners, this cookbook makes a fantastic gift for families, friends, and anyone with a fondness for sweets. The cookbook offers a range of recipes that appeal to a variety of baking interests.

Baked At Home is available for purchase now. Order a copy through this link and start baking with love! Nike Majekodunmi is a renowned baker, entrepreneur, and author with a passion for sharing the joy of baking. She is the founder of Nuts About Cakes, a thriving retail chain bakery in Nigeria that specializes in cakes, pastries, and bread.

