Beauty
What Happens When Gwen Stefani & Jackie Aina Meet Up For Rapid Fire? Find Out Here
Hey BellaStylistas,
IT girl Jackie Aina sat down with American superstar — Gwen Stefani to answer some interesting questions about their favourites.
Wearing bold red lips and coordinating minis, long sleeves and pointies styled to the T, Gwen on a half-up half-down ponytail and Jackie on boho braids pulled into a top bun, the duo fired off their answers. Hit the ▶ button below to find out what question they answered:
View this post on Instagram
A little BTS:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Credits