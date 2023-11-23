What Happens When Gwen Stefani & Jackie Aina Meet Up For Rapid Fire? Find Out Here

Connect with us

4 hours ago

Hey BellaStylistas,

IT girl Jackie Aina sat down with American superstar Gwen Stefani to answer some interesting questions about their favourites.

Wearing bold red lips and coordinating minis, long sleeves and pointies styled to the T, Gwen on a half-up half-down ponytail and Jackie on boho braids pulled into a top bun, the duo fired off their answers. Hit the ▶ button below to find out what question they answered:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina)

A little BTS:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@lavishlyjackie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina)

@jackieaina

@gwenstephani

@forvrmood 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

