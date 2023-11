If you’re looking for a delicious Nigerian meal recipe to spice up your festive period menu, then Ify’s Kitchen‘s new video is for you.

In her latest video, Ify demonstrates how to make delicious, oil-free chicken okro soup.

Ingredients

Chicken

Onions

Ginger

Garlic

Paste

Dawadawa

Seasoning powder

Scotch bonnet

Peppers

Cayenne peppers

Okra

Crayfish powder

Uziza leaves

Watch: