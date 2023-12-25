Dear BellaNaijarians, Merry Christmas!

Connect with us

Dear BellaNaijarians,

It is that time of the year again. The air is chill. The world is lit up. There are jingles everywhere, and it is Christmas, with its timeless traditions and festive cheer

Christmas is a celebration of the spirit of love and togetherness that unites us all. It is a season that encourages us to open our hearts, cherish the bonds we share, and revel in the joy of shared moments. We know times are hard and many of us are perhaps not at the point we hoped we’d get to this year. Still, we can all bask in the cheers of this season, participate in the joys that come with it and anticipate better days to come.

To you, BellaNaijarians, we’re spreading good tidings and love! We’re celebrating the spirit of love and togetherness. We wish you a joyful holiday season filled with laughter.

Merry Christmas!

