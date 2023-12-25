These Stars Painted The Timeline Red For Christmas

Connect with us

Christmas is a time for family, friends, and of course, festive fashion! And this year, celebrities were out in full force, sharing their holiday cheer on Instagram in stylish red and green looks. From matching pyjamas to glamorous gowns, stars brought their unique flair to the holiday season.

Here are a few of our favourite looks:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bamike O. Adenibuyan (@bammybestowed)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nengi Hampson (@nengiofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nancy.E.Isime (@nancyisimeofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Appiah (@jackieappiah)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AngelicQueen (@ogeokoye)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeola C Adeyemi 👑 (@diiadem)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Banky Wellington (@bankywellington)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma (@pharmchi__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nini (@singhniniofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Folajimi Akinsola (@jimmieakinsola)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queen Nwokoye (@queennwokoye)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Efe Irele (@efeirele)

