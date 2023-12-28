Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong Expecting Baby No.3

Sweet Spot

These Stars Painted The Timeline Red For Christmas

Features Sweet Spot

Dear BellaNaijarians, Merry Christmas!

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Catch Some of Your Faves at Omashola & Britnee's Wedding | #Sholiza2023

Sweet Spot

Omashola & Britnee Malin Share Wedding Date with Adorable Family Portraits

Sweet Spot Weddings

A Workplace Love Story! Mariama & Onis Went From The Office to Happy Ever After

Scoop Sweet Spot

Stan and Blessing Nze Share Adorable Photos of Their Son, Jayden

Sweet Spot

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Amora Princess to their Family

Sweet Spot Weddings

Fola Said Yes To Her Senior From Secondary School! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Photos

BN TV Cuisine Living Music Relationships Style Sweet Spot

Spend A Day With TayeNaija & Toni Tone Featuring Drake, The Rock & 50 Cent | WATCH

Sweet Spot

Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong Expecting Baby No.3

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Daniel and Toyosi Etim-Effiong have another baby on the way!

The Nollywood star announced on Thursday that he and Media Entrepreneur Toyosi are expecting their third child. The announcement was made through an Instagram post with a sweet Christmas photo of them with their two kids and their growing baby bump.

“Belated Christmas wishes from the Etim Effiongs… all 5 of us,” the Etim-Effiongs captioned the photos, in a joint Instagram post.

Toyosi and Daniel got married in 2017. They welcomed a daughter in 2019 and a baby boy in 2021. Congratulations to the Etim Effiongs!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php