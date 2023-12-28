Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong Expecting Baby No.3

Daniel and Toyosi Etim-Effiong have another baby on the way!

The Nollywood star announced on Thursday that he and Media Entrepreneur Toyosi are expecting their third child. The announcement was made through an Instagram post with a sweet Christmas photo of them with their two kids and their growing baby bump.

“Belated Christmas wishes from the Etim Effiongs… all 5 of us,” the Etim-Effiongs captioned the photos, in a joint Instagram post.

Toyosi and Daniel got married in 2017. They welcomed a daughter in 2019 and a baby boy in 2021. Congratulations to the Etim Effiongs!