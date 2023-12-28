Connect with us

Johnny Drille & Wife Rima Celebrate Birth of Daughter Amaris Esohe Ighodaro

Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong Expecting Baby No.3

These Stars Painted The Timeline Red For Christmas

Dear BellaNaijarians, Merry Christmas!

Catch Some of Your Faves at Omashola & Britnee's Wedding | #Sholiza2023

Omashola & Britnee Malin Share Wedding Date with Adorable Family Portraits

A Workplace Love Story! Mariama & Onis Went From The Office to Happy Ever After

Stan and Blessing Nze Share Adorable Photos of Their Son, Jayden

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Amora Princess to their Family

Fola Said Yes To Her Senior From Secondary School! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Photos

Johnny Drille & Wife Rima Celebrate Birth of Daughter Amaris Esohe Ighodaro

Published

38 mins ago

 on


Nigerian singer and songwriter Johnny Drille has announced the birth of his daughter, Amaris Esohe Ighodaro, with his wife, Rima Tahini Ighodaro.

The singer, who revealed that the baby arrived at 1:33 AM on November 17, 2023, made the beautiful announcement on his official Instagram page.

He said, “AMARIS ESOHE IGHODARO | 11.17.23

Six weeks ago today, we held in our arms our daughter for the first time. It’s hard to explain, but it’s the most miraculous thing I’ve ever known.

Never felt a greater sense of purpose to protect and to nurture. Every day I pray to God to help me be the best father for our daughter, so help me, God.

Dear @rimouuune I’m in awe of your strength. I’ve seen you go through real pain the last few months, but you stayed strong for our baby and for me. Been watching you take on motherhood with so much grace. Something more exciting about raising this child with you.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Ighodaro (@johnnydrille)



