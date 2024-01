House 21 Media has unveiled the trailer for their new web series titled “The Interview.”

This comedy series is set to premiere on Thursday, January 25th, 2024.

The show features a talented cast including Layi Wasabi, Akah Nnani, Genoveva Umeh, Yvonne Jegede, Basketmouth, Nas Boi, Broda Shaggi, and others. Folarin “Falz” Falana directs this series.

Watch the trailer below: