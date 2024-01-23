“Oppenheimer” Leads the 2024 Oscars Nomination List

The nominees for this year’s Oscars have been unveiled.

“Oppenheimer” led the race with a whopping 13 nominations, followed by “Poor Things” starring Emma Stone, which earned 11. Meanwhile, “Killers of the Flower Moon” received 10 nominations, and last year’s biggest hit, “Barbie,” scored 8. “American Fiction,” starring Jeffrey Wright, netted 5 nominations.

Nigerian-born British photographer and social activist, Misan Harriman, who is the director of “The After,” also received a nomination for Best Live Action Short Film.

Sterling K. Brown shines in “American Fiction” with a Best Supporting Actor nod for his role as Clifford Ellison. And nominated for the Best Supporting Actress category is Danielle Brooks for her role as Sophia in “The Color Purple.”

The 96th annual Academy Awards will be held Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will air live on ABC. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, his fourth time in the gig.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside,” Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie

“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For?” Barbie

Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things