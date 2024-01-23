Connect with us

"Oppenheimer" Leads the 2024 Oscars Nomination List

Watch Bisola Aiyeola, Sharon Ooja, Ini Dima-Okojie & Enado Odigie in Trailer for Season 2 of "Flawsome"

Sharon Ooja & Sabinus star in Moses Inwang's Romcom "Dead Serious" | Watch the Trailer

Watch the Trailer for Africa Magic's New Docu-Series "Nwunye Bekee"

Bimbo Ademoye Releases Final Episode of "Chronicles of a Lagos Girl" | Watch

Ndani TV's "Skinny Girl In Transit" is Back! Watch the Trailer for Season 7

Ayo Edebiri Takes Impeccable Quiet Luxury to the 75th Emmys & Bags Her 3rd Trophy of the Season

Toni Tones to Headline Isoken Ogiemwonyi & Wande Thomas' Thriller Series 'Spiraling'

#Emmys: Ayo Edebiri, "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," & Quinta Brunson Among Winners

How Hollywood Stars Lit Up the Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet

The nominees for this year’s Oscars have been unveiled.

Oppenheimer” led the race with a whopping 13 nominations, followed by “Poor Things” starring Emma Stone, which earned 11. Meanwhile, “Killers of the Flower Moon” received 10 nominations, and last year’s biggest hit, “Barbie,” scored 8. “American Fiction,” starring Jeffrey Wright, netted 5 nominations.

Nigerian-born British photographer and social activist, Misan Harriman, who is the director of “The After,” also received a nomination for Best Live Action Short Film.

Sterling K. Brown shines in “American Fiction” with a Best Supporting Actor nod for his role as Clifford Ellison. And nominated for the Best Supporting Actress category is Danielle Brooks for her role as Sophia in “The Color Purple.”

The 96th annual Academy Awards will be held Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will air live on ABC. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, his fourth time in the gig.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Cinematography

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside,” Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For?” Barbie

Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

