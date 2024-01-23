Movies & TV
“Oppenheimer” Leads the 2024 Oscars Nomination List
The nominees for this year’s Oscars have been unveiled.
“Oppenheimer” led the race with a whopping 13 nominations, followed by “Poor Things” starring Emma Stone, which earned 11. Meanwhile, “Killers of the Flower Moon” received 10 nominations, and last year’s biggest hit, “Barbie,” scored 8. “American Fiction,” starring Jeffrey Wright, netted 5 nominations.
Nigerian-born British photographer and social activist, Misan Harriman, who is the director of “The After,” also received a nomination for Best Live Action Short Film.
Sterling K. Brown shines in “American Fiction” with a Best Supporting Actor nod for his role as Clifford Ellison. And nominated for the Best Supporting Actress category is Danielle Brooks for her role as Sophia in “The Color Purple.”
The 96th annual Academy Awards will be held Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will air live on ABC. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, his fourth time in the gig.
See the full list of nominees below:
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Actress
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Director
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Original Song
“The Fire Inside,” Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For?” Barbie
Best Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things