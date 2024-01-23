Watch Bisola Aiyeola, Sharon Ooja, Ini Dima-Okojie & Enado Odigie in Trailer for Season 2 of “Flawsome”

After the success of the first season, Showmax has dropped the trailer for the second season of its AMVCA nominated drama series, Flawsome. The show is scheduled to premiere on February 12, 2024.

The series follows the lives of four dynamic and ambitious friends – Ifeyinwa, Ramat, Ivie, and Dolapo – dedicated to both their individual growth and their unbreakable bond. Season 1 presented various challenges for each character: Ifeyinwa (played by Bisola Aiyeola), a tech executive, discovered she wasn’t her father’s chosen successor after his demise. Ramat (Ini Dima-Okojie) faced the unravelling of her seemingly perfect marriage, Ivie (Sharon Ooja) experienced a breakthrough in her fashion career, while Dolapo (Enado Odigie) grappled with a career crisis.

Flawsome Season 2 promises to delve deeper into the lives of these women, addressing pressing questions like the possibility of reconciliation between Ramat and Uduak, or if Ramat will choose Godspower. Fans can also anticipate the resolution of Dolapo’s career challenges, Ifeyinwa’s journey to independence from her father’s company, and whether Ivie will learn valuable lessons from her personal and professional relationships.

Returning to the show are Gabriel Afolayan, Shine Rosman, Eso Dike, Baaj Adebule, and many others, adding new dimensions to the storyline.

Dami Elebe, who is renowned and known for her works for hit shows like Skinny Girl in Transit, The Men’s Club and Far From Home, is the head writer for Season 2. Tola Odunsi (The Men’s Club, From Lagos with Love) also returns as director and executive producer.

Speaking on the second season of the show, Odunsi shared: “If I were to sum up this season in one word, it’s ‘better.’ The journey we’ve embarked on and the narrative we’re crafting is nothing short of magical. We’re telling a story that resonates deeply, especially with women, and the ability to connect with our audience in such a meaningful way is truly magical. We’re committed to maintaining the high standard of storytelling and hope to continue inspiring and connecting with our viewers through our work.”

This new season promises a captivating blend of drama, friendship, and self-discovery. Watch Season 2 from February 12 exclusively on the Showmax app, with new episodes showing every Thursday.

Watch trailer here: