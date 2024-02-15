Watch REDTV’s “When Are We Getting Married” Season 2 Featuring Veeiye, Neo Akpofure & Adekunle

After the success of the first season, REDTV has released the second season of its original series “When Are We Getting Married”. The series follows the life of two lovers Edith (Immaculata Okokasum) and Fenwa (Ric Hassani) who view love, relationships, and marriage from different sides of a coin. They move in together and try to navigate their relationship and all the things that can stand in the way. In this season, they will navigate family pressure, a breakup and moving on. This series is produced by Bola Atta and Alero Ladipo

This season stars new acts such as Tomi Ojo, Neo Akpofure, Veeiye, Adekunle Olopade, and Patrick Doyle among others.

Watch Episode one below: