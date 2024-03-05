BN Book Review: Loud Whisper by Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi | Review by The BookLady NG

Feminism, as a social and political movement, has evolved through distinct waves over the years. Each wave is characterised by unique goals, ideologies, and challenges. Black women have played a crucial and often overlooked role in shaping the feminist movement, contributing unique perspectives and addressing the intersectionality of race, gender, and class. Throughout history, women have faced compounded challenges, navigating both sexism and racism, which has influenced their approach to feminism. Nigeria has been home to numerous feminist voices whose activism, writing, and advocacy have played a crucial role in shaping the feminist landscape. One of such incredible voices is Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi.

Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, a distinguished activist and writer, has left an indelible mark on the landscape of women’s rights in Nigeria and beyond. Her influential journey spans multiple spheres, reflecting her advocacy and policy development commitment. In her early years, Adeleye-Fayemi’s feminist activism blossomed in the United Kingdom, where she engaged in women’s rights and anti-racist movements, laying the foundation for her enduring commitment to gender equality. One of her significant contributions is co-founding the African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF), an organisation dedicated to supporting initiatives that champion women’s rights and empowerment across the African continent.

As the former First Lady of Ekiti State, Adeleye-Fayemi used her platform to advocate for women’s rights, education, and health. Notably, she played a crucial role in the development and passage of the Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Law in Ekiti State, addressing issues of domestic violence and abuse. Her writings consistently explore the theme of feminism, offering profound insights into the challenges women face in Nigeria and advocating for gender equality. She constantly challenges traditional gender roles prevalent in Nigeria and advocates for the dismantling of stereotypes and expectations imposed on women, encouraging a reevaluation of societal norms that perpetuate inequality.

“Loud Whispers”, her third book, emerges as a resonant anthology, interweaving personal narratives, socio-political commentary, and feminist reflections into a collage that captivates and challenges readers in the same measure. This collection of essays, poetry and short stories, drawn from Adeleye-Fayemi’s experiences as an activist, philanthropist, and feminist leader, serves not only as a mirror reflecting the nuanced realities of contemporary Nigeria but also as a beacon, guiding readers towards a deeper understanding of gender dynamics, power structures, and the quest for justice and equality.

At its core, “Loud Whispers” testifies to Adeleye-Fayemi’s unwavering commitment to amplifying women’s voices and marginalised communities. Marrying eloquent prose with vivid imagery, Adeleye-Fayemi navigates through myriad issues, ranging from gender-based violence and reproductive rights to political participation and economic empowerment. Each entry is imbued with a sense of urgency, urging readers to confront uncomfortable truths and take action in dismantling systems of oppression. In “Feminist Theory And Activism”, the first part of the book, we go through the myths and facts about feminism; we go through the Patrick, Patricia, Frederica and Frederick of feminism; a fraction of the experiences of women shattering glass ceilings, and we cannot help but be in awe of the power that women could wield. A particularly gripping entry in this section is the “And Then The Women Came” tribute to the African Women’s Development Fund at its 15th anniversary. It is such a powerful essay that displays the communal strength of sisterhood.

One of the most compelling aspects of Loud Whispers is Adeleye-Fayemi’s ability to seamlessly blend personal anecdotes with broader socio-political discourse. She invites readers into her world by sharing her experiences as a woman navigating patriarchal structures, fostering empathy and solidarity. She describes International Women’s Day as “A day to celebrate women, remember those who live their lives in need and want, as well as reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that women become productive and empowered citizens, with rights to bodily integrity and agency.” Reinstating that “Women do not fall off the face of the earth after International Women’s Day.” Whether recounting moments of triumph or recounting struggles against discrimination, her narrative voice remains authentic and relatable, blending the abstract concepts of feminism into tangible, lived realities.

Adeleye-Fayemi demonstrates a keen awareness of intersectionality throughout the book, recognising the interconnected nature of oppression based on race, class, sexuality, and other factors. She underscores the importance of inclusive feminism, acknowledging the diverse experiences of women across various identities and backgrounds. In doing so, she encourages us to adopt a more holistic approach to activism, which addresses the intersecting forms of discrimination that shape our lives. Moreover, Loud Whispers serves as a call to action, challenging us to become agents of change in our communities. Adeleye-Fayemi emphasises the power of collective action and highlights the transformative potential of grassroots movements. By sharing stories of resilience and resistance like “Lessons From Hannah” and “Aminah And A Story of Survival,” she inspires hope and galvanises readers to join the fight for a more just and equitable society.

Adeleye-Fayemi’s writing is both lyrical and incisive, drawing readers in with its poetic imagery and sharp analysis. Her prose flows effortlessly, carrying readers on a journey of discovery and introspection. Each entry offers a blend of intellectual rigour and emotional depth that keeps readers engaged from beginning to end. Her words are like sitting at the feet of a sage and feasting on the endless torrents of wisdom that flow from her. A rejuvenating quality permeates her storytelling; it makes you come alive with insights and propels you to effect a change no matter how inconsequential. This is indeed one of the jarring qualities of literature: to grip us tightly where we are pliant and saturate us with knowledge so engrossing that we ache to share.

It’s important to reiterate that Loud Whispers stands as a poignant testament to the power of storytelling as a tool for social change. Through her insightful writings, Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi invites readers to listen closely to the whispers of marginalised voices, to amplify their stories, and to work towards building a more inclusive and equitable world. She shares her perspective and those of other quality feminist voices that have shaped this concept in our sphere of the world over the years. Some of these entries may shock you, anger you and make you boil with holy rage, but the aim is to challenge you to expand the scope of your influence towards making a meaningful change. It is a book that not only informs and educates but also inspires and empowers—a must-read for anyone passionate about gender equality and social justice.