Comet Nwosu: The Best Ways to Develop Emotional Connectedness

Emotions play a major role in any relationship, from feeling a twinge of sadness when let down to experiencing joy from pleasant surprises. Emotional connectedness is an important element in every relationship, and it’s quite imperative to understand how to nurture and sustain emotional connections within relationships. But before we explore this topic further, let’s familiarise ourselves with the five love languages – acts of service, gifts, words of affirmation, quality time, and physical touch – that can enhance these connections so that you can determine what makes you feel loved and how you express love. These love languages are effective tools for having deep emotional connections.

With this in mind, here are ways you can develop emotional connection in your relationship:

Through communication

Effective communication goes beyond mere exchanges of words. It’s not just about sharing daily happenings with your partner but about forging a deep, intentional relationship through communication. This involves authentic self-expression, attentiveness, active listening, and importantly, translating words into actions— evidence of true listening.

Communication bridges the gap in a relationship. It provides a medium for unspoken thoughts and emotions to be conveyed – be it through words or actions. Through communication, people feel truly seen, heard and understood.

Manner of resolving conflict

It is commonly believed that how you resolve conflicts in a relationship matters. This rings true, especially in how you communicate or express your feelings to one another during disagreements. Note the emphasis on the “how” rather than the “who.” Relationship conflict resolution is more about the method than assigning blame. Even if you apportion blame rightfully, the key lies in how you both choose to mend the rift. Resolving issues respectfully and amicably would create a deep sense of emotional connection, affirming to each other that your feelings matter.

Intimacy

I opted for the term “intimacy” instead of sexual intercourse, as it’s a choice of word to use when you want to elaborate more on several aspects of emotional connection. Intimacy can be cultivated through communication, maturity, and intentionality. Maturity comes into play when both partners incorporate the practice of intimacy in ways that are mutually beneficial or unique to them intentionality involves actively choosing to engage in these practices. This is where physical touch comes into play With a deep emotional connection, engaging in various forms of intimacy serves to deepen the emotional bond and nurture the relationship.

Respect

Respect lays an unshakeable foundation for any relationship. It is a true test of one’s likeness or love for their partner. Relationships are bound to test the waters once in a while, but having respect for one another holds the fort. Once respect is compromised either through words, action, or inaction, it jeopardises the relationship. Respect is manifested in how partners regard each other and choose to support one another, remaining steadfast despite tempting circumstances. It serves as a reminder of the values initially admired in your partner, preventing them from being undermined.

One way to develop an emotional connection in a relationship is by engaging in shared activities. Whether it’s planned activities like a date or spontaneous activities like an evening stroll. For individuals whose love language is quality time, this becomes an avenue to deepen their emotional connection. It involves dedicating intentional time to enjoy each other’s company.

Emotional connection is the bedrock of any relationship. Without it, the relationship is headed for destruction. It is needed to nurture deep feelings of likeness, love, understanding, peace, and togetherness in any setting of a relationship. This is cultivated through communication where you both feel heard, conflict resolution through effective communication, and intimacy, through shared activities.

***

Feature Image by Polina Tankilevitch for Pexels