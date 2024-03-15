Connect with us

A Nigerian-Haitian Union! Witness The Power of Love In Elizabeth & Nathaniel’s Wedding Video

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Nothing can stop the power of love. It transcends boundaries of distance and culture, finding a way to bring two hearts together as one. 😍

Elizabeth and Nathaniel’s beautiful Nigerian-Haitian union depicts this power of love. Surrounded by their loved ones amidst a picturesque outdoor setting, the love birds made a promise to love each other forever. They both looked absolutely stunning, radiating their sweet love effortlessly. Their big day was filled with so much happiness and we are so excited for them as they embark on this forever journey.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography and Photography@teamdfams

