Sign Up For A Fun Weekend With These Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

From the stables of #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly, we bring you a truckload of love and beauty to get your weekend groove on! 😍

As always, we come bearing gifts from the love zone and we bet you won’t be able to resist. With a mix of sweet love stories, stunning inspos and thrilling videos, we are about to sign you up for a fun weekend. If this is your vibe, click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

From Meeting In Uni To Starting Their Perfect Fairytale! Here’s How Somto & Pedro Came To Be

Amaka Found Her Soulmate, Kene On Her Birthday 4 Years Ago!

Tobe Oboli & Marelle Oboli Are Forever One! Check Out The Exclusive Photos from Their Wedding

Introduction Done and Dusted! It’s Time To Meet #DeRoyals2024

Shakira and Paul’s Wedding Video Will Give You all The Feels of Love!

The #Euexperience Began When Elo Collected Uju’s Phone Number From Her Sister!

 

Tolu and Wale Found Love On The Streets of Twitter Two Years Ago!

Ehinome Said ‘Yes’ To Her College Sweetheart, Daniel! Enjoy Their Beautiful Proposal Photos

Desola Replied A Stranger In Her DM 4 Years Ago – Now, It’s #Loveoncloudd24!

Slay Your Edo Trad Effortlessly With This Alluring Beauty Look

Yoruba Brides-To-Be! Radiate Effortless Beauty on Your Trad With This Lovely Inspo

Bring an Ethereal Feel To Your Big Day With This Captivating Inspo

Want to Effortlessly Slay on Your Igbo Trad? This Look is For You!

Let This Flawless Beauty Look Be Your Ultimate Guide to Bridal Elegance!

Brides-To-Be! Your Trad Slay Just Got Better With This Stunning Inspo

These Wedding Guests Were Set up For Love at Their Friend’s Wedding! Watch How It Happened

This Couple Had a Flower Man On Their Big Day and He Totally Passed The Vibe Check

This Couple’s Reaction After Their Proposal Will Make You Smile!

This Bride And Her Squad Brought The Right Energy For A Lit Bridal Shower!

