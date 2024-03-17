Ibukun & Sola’s Love Journey Began in Grad School! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Sometimes in life, you meet someone with whom you click instantly… and you just begin to wonder where this person has been all your life! 😍

Ibukun and Sola met during their grad school orientation program and after they introduced themselves, it was a no-brainer that they were going to be in each other’s lives for a long time. They built friendship which has now blossomed into a sweet love story. As they journey into ‘foreverland’ we’ve got their beautiful pre-wedding photos to drool over. The hearty smiles and undeniable chemistry show us how deeply in love these two are. They make such a cute couple and we are super giddy for them!

How we met

By the couple, Ibukun and Sola:

We met in Grad School on orientation day. We realized we were both Nigerians and from the same tribe, had the same major, and would be taking the same classes, so we clicked immediately. We would hang out after classes and talk about life in the US and what we wanted to do after grad school. We loved how we shared the same values and goals. Months went by and our conversations became more geared toward family, love, and marriage and we thought; “This is definitely it!”. The rest is history.

