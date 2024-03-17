Connect with us

Weddings

Ibukun & Sola's Love Journey Began in Grad School! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Sign Up For A Fun Weekend With These Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

A Nigerian-Haitian Union! Witness The Power of Love In Elizabeth & Nathaniel’s Wedding Video

Weddings

Feel The Magic of Love With Uty and Joel’s Pre-wedding Shoot!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Queen Mercy Atang & David Oyekanmi Take a Sweet Step To Forever in Style | #DeRoyals2024

Sweet Spot Weddings

It's A Forever Deal For Tobe Oboli & His Sweetheart - See Exclusive Photos from Their Wedding

BN TV Music Sweet Spot Weddings

Go Behind the Scenes of Moses & Marie Bliss' Wedding in this Video of "Carry Am Go" 

Sweet Spot Weddings

It's 'Happy Ever After' For Amaka and Ugo! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Bibian and Kenky Met Through a Mutual Friend! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Chisom & Okemdi Attended A Birthday Party 6 Years Ago and Found Love!

Weddings

Ibukun & Sola’s Love Journey Began in Grad School! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Sometimes in life, you meet someone with whom you click instantly… and you just begin to wonder where this person has been all your life! 😍

Ibukun and Sola met during their grad school orientation program and after they introduced themselves, it was a no-brainer that they were going to be in each other’s lives for a long time. They built friendship which has now blossomed into a sweet love story. As they journey into ‘foreverland’ we’ve got their beautiful pre-wedding photos to drool over. The hearty smiles and undeniable chemistry show us how deeply in love these two are. They make such a cute couple and we are super giddy for them!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

 

How we met
By the couple, Ibukun and Sola:

We met in Grad School on orientation day. We realized we were both Nigerians and from the same tribe, had the same major, and would be taking the same classes, so we clicked immediately. We would hang out after classes and talk about life in the US and what we wanted to do after grad school. We loved how we shared the same values and goals. Months went by and our conversations became more geared toward family, love, and marriage and we thought; “This is definitely it!”. The rest is history.

         

Credits

Planner @lh_events
Photography @damimanuels

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Star Features

BN Book Review: You Need More Than Dreams by Tolu A. Akinyemi | Review By Rose Mgbodichimma

Today’s “Doing Life With…” Dives into Haoma Worgwu’s Journey to Becoming the LinkedIn Queen

Dennis Isong: How Well Do You Know About Deed of Assignment in Real Estate?

Is The Legacy That Precedes Us A Burden?

Ariyike Olayiwola: For Big Girls & The Rest of Us Who Don’t Fit In
css.php