Somto and Pedro Are University Buddies On A Forever Journey!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

One thing that makes love beautiful is how it evolves. First, you meet someone as a stranger then you become close friends and eventually fall head over heels in love.  Somto and Pedro met as strangers at the university, twelve years ago.

Little did they know that this chance encounter would be the beginning of their perfect fairytale. Now, the lovebirds have embarked on a forever journey as they sealed their love in a beautiful white wedding ceremony. Somto looked absolutely stunning and Pedro came through looking dapper. Their wedding photos are multiple shades of sweet and we could feel the love in each frame. We are so happy for these two who have found this beautiful thing called love!

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

                           

Somto and Pedro also had a lovely traditional wedding.. this is how it went 😍

             

Credits

Bride @livinwithsin
Planner @aconcealaffair
Dress @matopeda.atelier
Makeup @sooo_pro
Hair @marieghold

