Amanda Said Yes To Her Best Friend, Cornelius! Enjoy Their Pre-Wedding Shoot

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Getting married to your best friend can be one of the  decisions ever. Amanda and Cornelius get to experience this fine mix of love and friendship and it’s so beautiful to see. 😍

After a carrying out a selfless act in Paris, the beautiful city of love became a place where their bond blossomed even further. Now, as they journey to ‘happy ever after’, they are yet reminded of the fact that their love was always meant to be. Their pre-wedding shoot photos have us swooning  over their sweet bond we are super pumped as they embark on this love ride together!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Amanda:

The last time I was in Paris was 4 years ago, it was my first solo trip and quite frankly ended badly. I unimaginably experienced loss whilst on holiday, truly no one prepares you for that. Anyway, my best friend flew into Paris to spend time with me and he was the best support system a girl needed. I left Paris hastily, scarred by the emotions the city stirred up in me. Fast forward to this trip, my best friend (now fiancé) and I decided we fly out to Paris for his birthday, in hopes of creating better memories as time has passed. The intentionality he brought, making sure I was comfortable and happy despite it being his birthday was beautiful to witness. And then, he surprised me by asking me to be his life partner, his wife. Paris I love now, but this man has my heart forever, he always has to be honest.

            

Credits

Bride: @theamandafidelis
Groom: @cornel_a
Bridal Stylist: @theperlaco
Groom’s Stylist: @tvfstyling.co
Makeup: @mosewabeauty_
Hairstylist: @myextensionz_ng
Dress: @nkadumeje
Shoes: @jimmychoo
Accessories: @eternity__accessories
Planner: @classeventz
Photography:  @weddingsbytobi | @nelsonniteh

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

