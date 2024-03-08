Connect with us

Love Overflow! Relish The Beauty & Fun in Thecla and Mathew's Wedding Video!

When it comes to Nigerian weddings, the fun is always unmatched.  Thecla and Mathew’s white wedding is enough proof.   The sweethearts exchanged their vows and the energy was on a hundred!

The couple showed up looking stunning in their lovely outfits and their squad also got the slay memo. Everyone came with the right amount of vibes needed for that pumped wedding atmosphere. The wedding reception was so lit and it began with the couple’s grand dance entrance. There were lots of games, and fun to go around and you could tell every one had a great time. #TheGabbyBond was indeed one for the books and we bet you’ll be glued to your screen as you watch.

Enjoy their wedding Video Below:

Videography @wrgoimagery

