Faith and Silas Found Love On A Dating Site! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

One thing we’ve come to agree with when it comes to finding love is that you can never say never. Yewande wasn’t a believer in finding love on dating sites until Silas came along.

It all began when Cupid brought Yewande an early Christmas present four years. She decided to sign up for a dating site and as fate would have it, Silas came across her profile and she stole his heart instantly. They went on their first date and the connection was just so seamless! Now, they are riding on the wings of love and are set to spend the rest of their lives together! Their pre-wedding photos are a breath of fresh air and would certainly make your day!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Yewande:

Grab your popcorn while I tell you how God sent me the best early Christmas gift in 2020. It was the winter of 2020, (rolls eyes trying to feel like a Yankee babe 😂) minding my business and not even looking for a man. My boss had built this super amazing dating website called Girl Country, we (myself and some of my favourite girls in the whole world – Bonu & Sophie) were really excited about how something we were involved in would help people find love. Little did I know that the website was actually built for me. To support our boss, we decided to sign up on the site to fill up user profiles (of course after several pleas). Fast forward to the 14th of December, 2020, I got a notification from the website that I had been matched with some “Silas” me ke?? How?? Émì backend dev. That day in the office was chaotic!! They saw an opportunity to use me for external testing 😂! After so many pleas from Sophie, Silas and I had a first call, exchanged Instagram handles and arranged for a physical meet-up. I chose a restaurant very close to my house and showed up looking very random (even though he claims I looked stunning ) because honestly, I didn’t think it was going to be anything serious.

To make matters even worse, I was about 30mins late and I kept receiving calls almost all through the date (I get business way I dey run dear, make dispatch no go carry my customer order run). Guess what guys!! All the “unattractive things” that happened that day made him want me more. We had great conversations while having lunch. Got ice cream, and ate it in the car while we gisted some more. It honestly didn’t feel like I was just meeting him. Great conversation, really smart guy!!! Fast forward to many mind-blowing dates after, he officially asked me to date him on the 19th of December, 2021 (same day as our first date… An intentional man I Stan!). About a year and a few months later, on the most perfect day 23-03-23, he asked me to marry him! Like they say, the rest is history and I can’t wait to wake up to him every single day! Imagine a girl who always condemned dating sites is being found by the love of her life on a DATING SITE!!! 😂🤦‍♀ God’s ways are definitely not ours. PS: the part he didn’t add: he looked through over 100 user profiles, found mine in between, finished searching till the end, and came back to my profile. A patient man I stan! 😂

How we met

By the groom, Silas:

It was post -2020 pandemic era in Lagos and a smart doctor branched out and launched a groundbreaking dating website – Girl country. His colleagues from work including Yewande (the most gorgeous woman in the world! 😉 argue with your keypad) stepped in to help support and expand its user base…while one of his early users – Me (after seeing so much shege from other dating sites 🤦‍♀️ PS: the Nigerian dating pool is the utmost ghetto!) being techy volunteered my debugging expertise casually. Fast forward to so many searches after, I stumbled on Yeah’s profile and I just couldn’t resist her charming smile. On the spot, I knew I had found my wife! We had our first date and even though she was late, her entrepreneurial spirit made me know this was definitely the kind of woman I would want to spend the rest of my life with.

Let me also add that there was a giant in the way….but “mercy said no….I’m not gonna let you go… I’m not gonna let you slip away…so you don’t have to be afraid… 🎶 Yeah and I enthusiastically said YeS to a love that somehow miraculously found its way to us. Oya let’s sing….MIRACLE, no dey tire Jesus o! To bless e Silas no dey tire Jesus oh…He don do am before He still dey do am again…chai! Miracle no dey tire Jesus! 🎶😂

Credits

Bride: @yeah1dey

Groom: @silasneo

Photography: @david.afolayan | @valor_pictures

Bride’s outfit: @glee_beee

Makeup: @thekatchyglam

Bride and Groom’s stylist: @_styledby.tee

Planner: @sanssouciplanners

Coordinator: @vee_eventnaffairs