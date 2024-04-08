From Twitter To The Altar! #ThePRstory Will Make Your Day

Today, we are grateful for the invention of social media and how it creates avenues for sweet connections… just like it did for Rahila and Posi.

Despite having several mutual friends, they had never crossed paths. However, this changed ten years ago when Rahila shared something on Twitter and Posi responded. They built a friendship over the years and soon became inseparable. They exchanged their heartfelt vows in a white wedding ceremony and it was a truckload of love and beauty.

They also had a vibrant traditional wedding where they repped their Ga’anda and Yoruba roots respectively. Theirs was a beautiful intersection of love, family and rich culture – every frame of their wedding photos is worth gushing over.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Rahila:

From the moment I met Posi, I knew our connection was something special. We had always known about each other and even had the same circle of friends. But it wasn’t until August 2014 that our story truly began. It all started with a tweet. I had shared something on Twitter and a mutual friend of ours quoted my tweet and responded to it, which led Posi to also respond. This simple act led to our first unofficial interaction. Later that day, Posi took the opportunity to slide into my DMs, and we began chatting. What made the conversation even more natural and comfortable was the fact that we not only had mutual friends, but Posi had recently started attending the same church as me. It provided us with a common ground to build our friendship upon, and it felt like the universe was gently nudging us towards each other.

As the months went by, our friendship grew stronger- as a matter of fact, we gave each other relationship advice. In December 2015, something changed- Posi travelled out of the country for a holiday, and during that time, we found ourselves talking more than ever before and when we didn’t speak, I found myself looking forward to our conversations. This was when I realised that what I was feeling was more than friendship. I later discovered that Posi had always liked me, and I couldn’t help but feel that I had been late to the party.

Finally, in January 2016, we took a leap of faith and officially began dating. Our bond only grew stronger as we navigated life as a couple, cherishing every moment we spent together. Then, on New Year’s Day in 2023, in the city of Paris, Posi got down on one knee and asked me to be his forever. It was a magical start to the year, and I couldn’t imagine a more perfect beginning to the rest of our lives. Our story is a testament to the power of friendship, timing, and love. It reminds us that sometimes the most beautiful connections are forged when we least expect them. We are beyond grateful for every twist and turn that led us to this moment, and we can’t wait to embark on the next chapter of our journey as husband and wife.

Rahila and Posi also had a Ga’anda -Yoruba trad and here’s how it went:

