Thanks To A Mutual Friend Who Did The Matchmaking, Temitope & Ayobami Are Living Their Perfect Fairytale!

Avatar photo

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Two years ago, a mutual friend felt Temitope and Ayobami were going to make a good pair and decided to introduce them.

Well, this friend was right as they clicked instantly after their first conversation. Soon enough, they caught the love fever and chose to be together forever!  Their pre-wedding shoot is just so stunning and we are so obsessed with these lovebirds. Their stylish looks and sweet show of love in each frame will have you drooling non-stop.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Temitope:

In 2022, A mutual friend of ours introduced us to one another, we got talking and clicked immediately, it was as if we had known each other for longer, our values and interests aligned and we knew we were meant for each other. A few months down the line, Ayobami asked me to marry him, it was the easiest ‘Yes’ I had ever said as he was everything I had ever hoped for in a man. Now we are here celebrating.

       

Credits

Bride@stemmy_
Makeup@ariyike_mua
Hairstylist@adefunkee_salon
Turban styling@taiwos_touch
Traditional Outfit@tinnuques
Photography@weddingsbyfelixcrown
Videography@oohjayfilms
Planner@eventsbylj

