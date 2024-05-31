Connect with us

For The Love of Beautiful Beginnings! Enjoy Ebun & Emmanuel's Wedding Video

Birthday Dinner Turned Surprise Proposal! Enjoy Patnieey & Paul's #BNBling

It was Love at First Sight! Here's How Esther & Bright's Journey Began 6 years Ago

Becca & Lawrence Went From Being Strangers in a Bank to Being Soulmates for life!

Vivian & Rizwan Were Introduced by a Mutual Friend! Enjoy Their Wedding Photos

Sade and Ousbound's Mums Set Them Up For Love!

Sign Up For a Fun Weekend With These Exciting Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Sharon Met Her Soulmate at a Party She Reluctantly Attended 4 Years Ago

A Facebook Love Story! Here's How Martina and Joseph Came to be

Nonye and Kobi Were Brought Together By a Fateful Encounter 9 Years Ago!

Weddings symbolize the dawn of beautiful beginnings filled with love and happiness. Ebun and Emmanuel get to experience a new chapter in their lives.

They exchange their vows in a white wedding ceremony. Their special day was such a wholesome display of love with each moment reflecting the bond that they share. They both looked absolutely dashing and were surrounded by the warmth of their family and friends. From Emmanuel’s cheesy vow to the pumped reception… their wedding video will leave you with a big smile on your face.

Enjoy the video here

 

Credit

Videography @tnglobalstudios

 

Related Topics:
Chaste Inegbedion: How Do We Create a Society That Doesn’t Normalise Period Shaming?

Children’s Day 2024: These Animations by Nigerians Are Perfect for Your Kids

Olufunke Olumide: Could the Multifamily Office Approach Be Adopted into The ‘‘Nwa Boi’’ Practice?

Harriet Chebet Healed Herself of Period Pains, Now She’s Building a Thriving Herbal Business in Kenya

Bella Okagbue Shares How She Handles Fame and Her Fashion Inspiration in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
