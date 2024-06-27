Exciting News! Meet Grant’s Three New Brand Ambassadors in Nigeria: Alternate Sound, Maze x Mxtreme, and Handi x Wanni

Grant’s, a premium blended scotch whisky brand renowned for its rich heritage and identity as a social brand that encourages conversations, has announced the appointment of three dynamic duos as its new brand ambassadors.

These individuals who were welcomed officially to the Grant’s Whisky family with a ceremony held at the Ledrop Nigeria Corporate Office in Lekki, Lagos, on Wednesday, June 26th, 2024, embody the spirit of excellence, togetherness and creating memorable experiences, that the brand represents.

The newly appointed brand ambassadors are:

Alternate Sound – One of Africa’s Premium bands celebrated highly for using advanced technology to enhance the quality of the live band experience and has a stellar dossier of artists it has worked with on both local and international stages.

Maze x Mxtreme – Electronic Duo EDM Artists whose live performances are done with the combined art of disc jocking and live synth. They are famous for creating an excellent fusion between Afrobeats and elements of Electronic Dance Music and have media affiliations with several renowned artists in the industry.

Wanni x Handi – Dynamic female twin DJs and performers who have made a great ascent to the industry. Renowned for their energetic performances, the duo has played at various notable events and is leaving a lasting impression on the music scene in Nigeria.

For over five generations, Grant’s has been synonymous with quality, continually setting the standard for premium whisky. While rooted in tradition, the brand remains at the forefront of innovation, constantly exploring new methods and flavours to delight whisky lovers. The new brand ambassadors are not only celebrated in their respective fields but are also passionate whisky enthusiasts, making them ideal advocates for the brand.

Their selection as ambassadors ties directly into Grant’s Crew Nights campaign, an initiative designed to promote the spirit of togetherness and foster communal experiences. The Crew Nights campaign, which includes large gatherings and experiences through Crew Nights Out and intimate house parties with Crew Nights In, highlights why the ambassadors have been selected in duos or crews, underscoring their ability to create memorable, collective experiences that resonate with the brand’s ethos.

Whilst these talents have hosted previous Grant’s events such as the Crew Nights Out Lagos, Zodiac Party etc, their introduction as ambassadors marks a significant milestone for the brand. Looking ahead, Grant’s is excited to expand the Crew Nights Out events to new locations including Ibadan and Abuja further spreading the message of unity and friendship across Nigeria.



About Grant’s Whisky:

Often referred to simply as Grant’s, is a well-known Scottish blended whisky brand that has been in production since 1887 in Scotland. Over the years, Grant’s has released several different expressions and variants to cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences. The full range includes Grant’s Triple Wood Blended Scotch whisky, Ale Cask, Sherry Cask, the Triple Wood 12-year-old, and the 18- & 25-year-old whiskies.

Grant’s Whisky is a respected and accessible brand that appeals to both seasoned whisky enthusiasts and those looking to explore Scotch whisky for the first time. Its long history and commitment to quality have contributed to its enduring popularity in the industry.







