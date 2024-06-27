Connect with us

Tecno's Mid-Year Promo Is Still Offering Unforgettable Prizes! Check it Out!

Exciting News! Meet Grant’s Three New Brand Ambassadors in Nigeria: Alternate Sound, Maze x Mxtreme, and Handi x Wanni

A Night of Prestige: The Macallan Introduces 'A Night On Earth – The Journey' in Lagos

Dr Teal’s Relaunches Brand in Nigeria, Bringing Stakeholders Together to Celebrate Wellness and Commitment to Quality

What Went Down in Abuja? Inside the 3-Day Jameson Distillery Tour Extravaganza

Calling All Brave and Audacious Businesswomen! The Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Awards Is Back

Jumia Says Thank You! 12th Anniversary Celebration Is Set to Reward Customers With up to 40% Discount

The Milky Movement Takes Over! Inside Dano's World Milk Day Campaign

Mirus Events Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence in Grand Style

The Macallan Unveils Classic Cut 2023 Edition in Lagos | Here’s How It Went

written by TECNO
Published

4 hours ago

 on

The year is halfway through but TECNO is still determined to make it a memorable one.

Winners have been emerging, and you could be next! Join the league of winners by participating in the TECNO Mid-Year Sales Promo. From now till July 20th, 2024, enjoy the lineup of fantastic rewards that TECNO has for you.

When you purchase any model from the TECNO CAMON 30 series, you will receive a CAMON Gift Box and even enjoy the convenience of Easybuy with a 0% interest rate. When you opt for the TECNO POVA 6 NEO, you get a N10,000 discount, a TECNO Accessory Gift, and the same 0% interest rate on Easybuy. And if the TECNO SPARK 20 is your choice, you will be gifted with 15GB of free data from GENENIX and a headset. Likewise, purchasers of the TECNO POP 8 will receive 15GB of free data from GENENIX and a bottle of Power Oil.

To participate, visit any TECNO-authorised store and acquire one of these fantastic TECNO devices. Upon your purchase, you will be presented with your gifts and a raffle ticket, allowing you to win in the TECNO weekly draws held across Nigeria. This is your chance to benefit from incredible discounts and gifts while participating in the TECNO Mid-Year Sales promo.

That is not all; from June 28th, fourteen lucky customers each week will walk away with a food pack. The promo is all about exceptional offers that brighten your mid-year. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity. The more you purchase, the greater your chances of winning. For more information, follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

