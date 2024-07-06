Connect with us

Unexpected Guests Turn Up the Heat in Episode 6 of "My Name is Zozo"

3 hours ago

Brace yourselves, Zozo fans. This episode of “My Name Is Zozo” promises to be the wildest yet. Just look at the guest star lineup: Erica Nlewedim, Dianne Russet, Ohu Valentine, and Chiamaka Uzokwe are all back, and you know they’re guaranteed to cause trouble for Zozo.

Determined to elevate his social media presence, Zozo pulls some strings and lands a spot on Erica’s reality TV show. But his plan for fame takes a sharp turn when two unforeseen guests arrive. Buckle up as things get even more unpredictable than Zozo could have ever imagined.

Watch below:

Catch up on episode 5 below

