Learning to Lead: David and Ese’s Remarkable Journey With ALX

Two incredible members of the ALX community share their stories, highlighting the impact of their respective programs on their tech journey.

David’s Journey: From Novice to Master

David, a passionate data science enthusiast, embarked on his journey with ALX, eager to dive into the world of data. His adventure into data science began with a strong foundational course that seamlessly transitioned into more complex topics.

Find out more about his remarkable journey in the video below.

Ese’s Software Engineering Triumph

On the other hand, Ese’s journey with ALX began as a rising star in software engineering. Her experience in the ALX software engineering program highlights the practical and strategic advantages the training provided.

She emphasises ALX’s networking opportunities: the connections she made with industry professionals and technical guidance from peers, as well as insights into career progression and personal development.

Ese speaks more about her story below:



Why ALX?

ALX is dedicated to shaping the future of tech talent in Africa through personalised mentorship, real-world challenges, and a focus on essential soft skills. Just like Ese and David’s inspiring stories, you too can begin the path to a transformative career in tech with ALX’s new initiative, “ALX Pathway Foundation.”

The ALX Pathway Foundation is an opportunity for high school graduates looking to take their next step towards a future in tech and develop experience in leadership, critical

thinking, reasoning, entrepreneurial, and professional skills. They will also gain access to opportunities that will help them accelerate their tech career with one of the partnering universities.

Your journey to becoming a tech leader starts here. Visit the website

Sponsored Content